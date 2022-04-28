Packers draft ILB Walker, DE Wyatt in first round

LAS VEGAS, NV (WQOW)- Many thought this would be the year that Aaron Rodgers finally gets his first round wide receiver, but the Packers front office decided to focus on defense instead.
With the 22nd overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Packers selected inside linebacker Quay Walker out of Georgia. Walker started at linebacker in all 15 games for the national champion Bulldogs last season, finishing with 67 stops, 5.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.
The Packers also had the 28th pick in the first round, where they selected Walker's teammate Devonte Wyatt, a defensive lineman out of Georgia. Wyatt was named to AP's All-America Second Team last season after starting 14 games, with 39 tackles and 27 QB pressures.
Green Bay will look to Friday for its next selections in the draft. The Packers hold picks 53 and 59 in the second round, and pick 92 in round three.