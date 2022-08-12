Packers fall to 49ers in preseason opener

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (WQOW) - Jordan Love threw for two touchdowns and three interceptions Friday as the Green Bay Packers lost 28-21 to the San Francisco 49ers in the first preseason game of the 2022 season.
LIVE: #Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur meets with the media following #GBvsSF 🎥 https://t.co/sJrz2N4ueJ— Green Bay Packers (@packers) August 13, 2022
LIVE: QB Jordan Love meets with the media following #GBvsSF 🎥 https://t.co/9uWG2S4RGb— Green Bay Packers (@packers) August 13, 2022
Love completed 13 of 24 passes for 176 yards. He connected with Romeo Doubs in the first quarter and Danny Davis in the second quarter. Green Bay trailed 20-14 at the break.
4th & 3? No problem.TOUCHDOWN!@jordan3love ➡️ @RomeoDoubs #SFvsGB | #GoPackGo 📺: #GBvsSF | Packers TV Network + @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/XmGs1MFIlo— Green Bay Packers (@packers) August 13, 2022
.@DDIII_7 dives for the TOUCHDOWN!A 33-yard completion from @jordan3love. 💪 #GoPackGo📺: #GBvsSF | Packers TV Network + @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/gFLl3vJrou— Green Bay Packers (@packers) August 13, 2022
Danny Etling found Amari Rodgers for a 22-yard touchdown in the third quarter for the Packers' final points.
.@arodgers_3 finds the end zone! 🎱TOUCHDOWN! 🙌 #GoPackGo📺: #GBvsSF | Packers TV Network + @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/fzOll5FXEt— Green Bay Packers (@packers) August 13, 2022
Green Bay hosts New Orleans next Friday at Lambeau Field. You can watch the game live on WQOW at 7:00 p.m.