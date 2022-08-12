 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Packers fall to 49ers in preseason opener

  • Updated
  • 0
Packers 49ers logos
Nickalas Tabbert

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (WQOW) - Jordan Love threw for two touchdowns and three interceptions Friday as the Green Bay Packers lost 28-21 to the San Francisco 49ers in the first preseason game of the 2022 season.

Love completed 13 of 24 passes for 176 yards. He connected with Romeo Doubs in the first quarter and Danny Davis in the second quarter. Green Bay trailed 20-14 at the break.

Danny Etling found Amari Rodgers for a 22-yard touchdown in the third quarter for the Packers' final points.

Green Bay hosts New Orleans next Friday at Lambeau Field. You can watch the game live on WQOW at 7:00 p.m.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

Tags