Packers Family Night set for August 5

GREEN BAY (WQOW) - The annual Packers Family Night practice will take place at Lambeau Field on Friday, August 5, the team announced Wednesday.
Doors for the event will open at 5:30 p.m., with warmups beginning at 7:00 and the practice beginning at 7:30 p.m.
You can watch Packers Family Night live on WQOW
The format for this year's Family Night will once again be a full practice, in order for the team to accomplish its preparation goals for the regular season, the team said in a release.
Tickets will go on sale Wednesday, June 29, at 10:00 a.m. Tickets, which are $10, are mobile only and are available for purchase solely online through Ticketmaster.
Parking will be $5, with net proceeds to benefit Meijer Simply Give and its mission to support hunger relief efforts.