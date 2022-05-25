 Skip to main content
Packers finalize 2022 preseason schedule

GREEN BAY (WQOW) - You will once again be able to watch Green Bay Packers preseason football games on WQOW.

The Packers announced details for this year's three preseason games.

Green Bay will visit the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, August 12 for a 7:30 p.m. game.

A week later, the Packers will host the New Orleans Saints on Friday, August 19 at Lambeau Field. Game time is 7:00 p.m.

The preseason finale is Thursday, August 25 in Kansas City as the Packers play the Chiefs. That game will also start at 7:00 p.m.

