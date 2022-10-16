 Skip to main content
Packers grounded by Jets, 27-10

GREEN BAY (WQOW) - Breece Hall ran for 116 yards and a touchdown and a blocked punt returned for a score helped the New York Jets beat the Green Bay Packers 27-10 at Lambeau Field.

The Jets (4-2) have won three games in a row. The Packers (3-3) have lost consecutive games for the first time under fourth-year coach Matt LaFleur.

Both teams struggled to move the ball in the first half. New York took the lead on a field goal in the second quarter off a turnover. Mason Crosby tied the game with a field goal as time expired in the second quarter.

Braxton Berrios' 20-yard touchdown run midway through the third quarter gave New York the lead. A few minutes later, Will Parks returned a block punt 20 yards to extend the Jets' lead to 17-3.

Green Bay responded with a scoring drive, as Aaron Rodgers connected with Allen Lazard for a 25-yard touchdown.

New York scored the final 10 points of the game in the final quarter, highlighted by Hall's 34-yard touchdown run.

Green Bay will face the Washington Commanders next week.

