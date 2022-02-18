Packers hire 2 assistant coaches

GREEN BAY (WQOW) - The Green Bay Packers announced the hiring of two assistant coaches Friday, including a familiar face to work with Aaron Rodgers.
Tom Clements is back with the Packers after most recently serving as pass game coordinator/quarterbacks coach for the Arizona Cardinals.
Clements spent 11 seasons with the Packers from 2006-16, including six as quarterbacks coach. He also served as offensive coordinator and associate head coach/offense.
The Packers also hired Jason Rebrovich as outside linebackers coach.
