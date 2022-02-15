Packers hire Storer as assistant special teams coach

GREEN BAY (WQOW) - The Green Bay Packers' new look on special teams will now feature two coaches from the Las Vegas Raiders.
The Packers announced the hiring of Byron Storer as assistant special teams coach on Tuesday. He spent the last four seasons in Las Vegas with Rich Bisaccia, whom the Packers hired as special teams coordinator last week.
Storer is entering his ninth season as an NFL coach. He also spent time with the San Diego Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.