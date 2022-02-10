 Skip to main content
Packers legend Butler elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

LOS ANGELES, CA (WQOW)- Another Packers legend will be immortalized in Canton.

Legendary Packers defensive back LeRoy Butler has been elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022, the league announced at the NFL Honors ceremony on Thursday.

Butler, who is best known for creating the Lambeau Leap, played 12 seasons in Green Bay, finishing as a four-time First Team Al-Pro safety, a four-time Pro Bowler, and champion of Super Bowl 31.

This was his 16th year of eligibility. Butler will be officially inducted on August 6th. 

