Packers re-sign Robert Tonyan

GREEN BAY (WQOW) - Hours after announcing the re-signing of Rasul Douglas, the Green Bay Packers shared tight end Robert Tonyan will return for the 2022-23 season.
“We are excited to come to an agreement that brings Robert back to Green Bay,” Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst said in a release. “Through his approach and dedication he developed into an important part of our offense and we are confident he will come back stronger from his injury because of the person he is and how hard he works.”
.@RobTonJr is staying in Green Bay!#Packers re-sign TE Robert Tonyan 📰: https://t.co/sjlJCxzGY8#GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/EIQYGRGNfD— Green Bay Packers (@packers) March 21, 2022
Tonyan started five of the eight games he played last season before a knee injury ended his season.
In 2020, he played in all 16 games and tied the single-season franchise record with 11 touchdown receptions.