'Packers Road Trip' stops in Hudson

HUDSON (WQOW)- Past and present Packers made the trek to Hudson on Friday to give back to the community.
Roughly 1,500 people turned out at Hudson High School on Friday as part of this week's 'Packers Road Trip' with several team officials, former and current players on hand. The Road Trip is taking several stops across the state to meet with fans and in some cases, provide financial support to charities, schools or businesses in the community. Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy, former cornerback Tramon Williams and other Green Bay greats held a meet and great as part of a reception in conjunction with the school's annual 'Pigskin Picnic' fundraiser for district athletics.
Packers representatives say as a community-owned franchise, it's important to show support to communities like Hudson around the state.
"We just trying to show our face in the community and just let everybody know that we here for them," Williams said. "We're not just one of those teams who say we're about the community, we're owned by the community and we want to show our face."
"It's also a chance to thank our fans," Murphy said. "We've got such tremendous support across the state, so it's a chance to thank, but also to raise money for important causes."
Hudson High School officials say this year's turnout blew away past years of the Pigskin Picnic, and the high school likely reached its fundraising goal for football facility upgrades.
"For the athletic department, we did raise some funds with this event that are going to go towards upgrading our video board that was damaged in a storm last October," said Aaron Moen, Hudson school activities director. "We're looking forward to it after having this one for five years."
The Road Trip will return to Hudson Friday morning to meet with student athletes for summer workouts before taking off for Prescott and the La Crosse area later in the day.