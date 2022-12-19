Packers roll past Rams, 24-12, on MNF

 Skip to main content
...BLIZZARD CONDITIONS AND DANGEROUSLY COLD AIR LIKELY LATER THIS
WEEK...
...TRAVEL THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT COULD BE IMPOSSIBLE AND
LIFE-THREATENING...

.Snow will overspread the region Wednesday and bring several
inches of fluffy accumulation through early Thursday. Winds will
be relatively light Wednesday and Wednesday evening. Then, strong
northwest winds gusting as high as 55 mph and dangerously cold
air will surge in Thursday through Saturday morning. Whiteout
conditions are expected during that time with travel becoming
very difficult or impossible. This event could be life-
threatening if you are stranded with wind chills in the 30 below
to 45 below zero range. Travel plans for late this week should be
adjusted now. In addition, heavy snow remaining on trees from the
last storm and strong winds arriving could result in tree damage
and power outages as temperatures drop below zero.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Wednesday through late
Friday night for all of central and southern Minnesota and west
central Wisconsin. A Wind Chill Watch is in effect Thursday
through Saturday morning for southern and western Minnesota.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations
of 5 to 10 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and northwest and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult or impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind
chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This could be a life-threatening
situation if you get stranded traveling late this week.
Consider adjusting any travel plans now.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the
latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

Packers roll past Rams, 24-12, on MNF

  • Updated
  • 0
121922 Rams Packers
Nickalas Tabbert

GREEN BAY (WQOW) - AJ Dillon rushed for two scores and the Green Bay Packers kept their slim playoff hopes alive Monday with a 24-12 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Green Bay (6-8) visits the Miami Dolphins on Sunday before hosting the Minnesota Vikings (11-3) and Detroit Lions (7-7) to close out the regular season.

Dillon finished with 36 yards on 11 carries before leaving the game to be evaluated for a concussion.

Aaron Jones rushed for 90 yards on 17 touches and also caught a touchdown pass from Aaron Rodgers in the third quarter.

The Packers led 10-6 at halftime before scoring on back-to-back drives to begin the second half.

Rodgers completed 22 of 30 passes for 229 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Romeo Doubs led the Packers with 55 receiving yards on five catches in his return from injury.

Baker Mayfield connected with Tyler Higbee for a touchdown in the third quarter for the game's final points. Los Angeles (4-10) is no longer playoff eligible.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

