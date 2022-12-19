Packers roll past Rams, 24-12, on MNF

GREEN BAY (WQOW) - AJ Dillon rushed for two scores and the Green Bay Packers kept their slim playoff hopes alive Monday with a 24-12 win over the Los Angeles Rams.
Green Bay (6-8) visits the Miami Dolphins on Sunday before hosting the Minnesota Vikings (11-3) and Detroit Lions (7-7) to close out the regular season.
Dillon finished with 36 yards on 11 carries before leaving the game to be evaluated for a concussion.
Aaron Jones rushed for 90 yards on 17 touches and also caught a touchdown pass from Aaron Rodgers in the third quarter.
The Packers led 10-6 at halftime before scoring on back-to-back drives to begin the second half.
Rodgers completed 22 of 30 passes for 229 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
Romeo Doubs led the Packers with 55 receiving yards on five catches in his return from injury.
Baker Mayfield connected with Tyler Higbee for a touchdown in the third quarter for the game's final points. Los Angeles (4-10) is no longer playoff eligible.
Big win for the #Packers tonight, 24-12. Matt LaFleur told his guys to enjoy this one, but it’s a one game season here on out. Green Bay is not out of the playoff hunt yet. 1.5 back of the Commanders with 3 games to go, starting with a trip to Miami next week. #LAvsGB @WQOW pic.twitter.com/Ld6I10bKMd— Evan Hong (@EvanHong18) December 20, 2022