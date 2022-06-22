 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Packers share open practice dates for training camp

  • Updated
  • 0
Packers logo on background

MGN. Credit: NFL 

GREEN BAY (WQOW) - The Green Bay Packers will hold three open practices during the first week of training camp.

The team announced Wednesday its first practice at Ray Nitschke Field will be on Wednesday, July 27. Practices on July 28 and July 30 will also be open to the public.

The Packers will open the second week with three open practices (August 1-2, 4) before Family Night takes place at Lambeau Field on Friday, August 5.

You can watch Family Night and all preseason games LIVE on WQOW

Green Bay's final two open sessions of training camp will be August 16-17 when the New Orleans Saints are in town.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

Tags