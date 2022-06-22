Packers share open practice dates for training camp

GREEN BAY (WQOW) - The Green Bay Packers will hold three open practices during the first week of training camp.
The team announced Wednesday its first practice at Ray Nitschke Field will be on Wednesday, July 27. Practices on July 28 and July 30 will also be open to the public.
The Packers will open the second week with three open practices (August 1-2, 4) before Family Night takes place at Lambeau Field on Friday, August 5.
You can watch Family Night and all preseason games LIVE on WQOW
Green Bay's final two open sessions of training camp will be August 16-17 when the New Orleans Saints are in town.