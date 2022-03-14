 Skip to main content
Packers sign Preston Smith, release Za'Darius Smith and Billy Turner

GREEN BAY (WQOW) - The Smith brothers have been broken up in Green Bay.

The Packers announced on Monday it signed linebacker Preston Smith to a contract extension and released linebacker Za'Darius Smith.

“We are excited to have Preston continue his career with the Packers,” General Manager Brian Gutekunst said in a release. “Since coming to Green Bay, he has not only contributed with prodution on the field but has been a great presence in the locker room and a leader for this team.”

Gutekunst thanked Za'Darius Smith for his contributions the last three seasons.

"He came in and made an immediate impact on this football team, helping the team win three straight division titles," Gutekunst said.

Za'Darius Smith played in 33 games over the last three regular seasons and started four of five postseason contests he played in. He was named to the Pro Bowl twice, earned second-team All-Pro honors from The Associated Press in 2020 and was named to the All-NFC team by the Pro Football Writers of America in 2020.

The Packers also released guard/tackle Billy Turner as it looks to meet salary cap requirements in 2022.

“We want to thank Billy for the big contributions he made to the Packers both on the field as well as in the locker room since signing in 2019,” Gutekunst said. “He is a true professional whose work ethic and leadership were big factors in the team’s success over the last few years. We wish Billy and his family all the best in the future.”

Turner started 43 games during the regular season and all five postseason contests over the last three seasons. While he primary played right tackle, Turner also started games at right guard and left tackle.

