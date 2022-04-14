Packers sign WR Sammy Watkins

GREEN BAY (WQOW) - The Green Bay Packers have signed veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins, the team announced Thursday.
Watkins, has played in 99 career regular-season games with 91 starts in his time with the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams, Kansas City Chiefs, and Baltimore Ravens.
Welcome to Green Bay, @sammywatkins!📰: https://t.co/VODji6Hudk#GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/4MIMomyVJL— Green Bay Packers (@packers) April 14, 2022
Since 2014, Watkins ranked seventh in the National Football League in yards per reception among players with 300 or more catches. He is one of five wide receivers in the league with 300-plus receptions, 5,000-plus receiving yards, 30-plus receiving touchdowns and an average of 14.5-plus yards per catch since 2014.
Watkins will wear number 11 for the Packers.