...ACCUMULATING SNOW AND TRAVEL IMPACTS EXPECTED MONDAY...

The first widespread accumulating snow event of the season will
begin across western Minnesota late tonight, spread east to the
I-35 corridor by mid morning Monday, and then overspread western
Wisconsin around midday. Snow totals of 1 to 3 inches are likely
before the steadier snow ends Monday evening. Some patchy freezing
drizzle is possible Monday night south of I-94, with little or no
ice accumulation.

Expect the potential for significant travel impacts during the
morning and/or afternoon commutes. Drive with caution and give
yourself extra time to reach your destination.

Packers snap losing skid, beat Cowboys in OT

Packers beat Cowboys 31-28 in OT

Mason Crosby walks down the tunnel after drilling a game-winning field goal against the Dallas Cowboys on November 13, 2022.

GREEN BAY (WQOW)- The Green Bay Packers spoiled Mike McCarthy's return to Lambeau Field with a 31-28 win over the Dallas Cowboys in overtime on Sunday.

The Packers trailed 28-14 in the fourth quarter and looked as if a sixth straight loss was imminent. Aaron Rodgers connected with rookie receiver Christian Watson three times, and took his team 55 yards downfield in overtime to set up a game-winning field goal from Mason Crosby and defeat his former head coach. The game marked the first time McCarthy coached at Lambeau Field against his old team. With the win, the Packers snapped a five-game losing skid.

Aaron Jones also rushed for 138 yards and a touchdown. Safety Rudy Ford caught two interceptions in the contest. Entering the game, Ford had one career interception.

The Packers move to 4-6 overall with the win, and have a short week of practice before returning to Lambeau Field to host the Tennessee Titans on Thursday.

