Packers snap losing skid, beat Cowboys in OT

GREEN BAY (WQOW)- The Green Bay Packers spoiled Mike McCarthy's return to Lambeau Field with a 31-28 win over the Dallas Cowboys in overtime on Sunday.
The Packers trailed 28-14 in the fourth quarter and looked as if a sixth straight loss was imminent. Aaron Rodgers connected with rookie receiver Christian Watson three times, and took his team 55 yards downfield in overtime to set up a game-winning field goal from Mason Crosby and defeat his former head coach. The game marked the first time McCarthy coached at Lambeau Field against his old team. With the win, the Packers snapped a five-game losing skid.
Aaron Jones also rushed for 138 yards and a touchdown. Safety Rudy Ford caught two interceptions in the contest. Entering the game, Ford had one career interception.
The Packers move to 4-6 overall with the win, and have a short week of practice before returning to Lambeau Field to host the Tennessee Titans on Thursday.