Packers top Bengals 36-19 in preseason opener

CINCINNATI (WQOW) - Jordan Love led a touchdown drive in the first quarter and the Green Bay Packers opened their preseason with a 36-19 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Friday.
Strong start for the squad 💪@JaireAlexander | #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/Ravg9Ul65H— Green Bay Packers (@packers) August 12, 2023
HE. COULD. GO. ALL. THE. WAY.@1kEmanuelWilson for the 80-yard score!#GBvsCIN | #GoPackGo 📺: Packers TV Network + NFL Network pic.twitter.com/LOQmQAWgSX— Green Bay Packers (@packers) August 12, 2023
.@1kEmanuelWilson breaks through for the 11-yard TD!#GBvsCIN | #GoPackGo 📺: Packers TV Network + NFL Network pic.twitter.com/bvTH9CLrDl— Green Bay Packers (@packers) August 12, 2023
Green Bay hosts New England on Saturday, August 19, at Lambeau Field.
You can watch the game LIVE ON WQOW at 7:00 p.m.