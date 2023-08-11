 Skip to main content
Packers top Bengals 36-19 in preseason opener

  • Updated
  • 0
Bengals Packers logos

CINCINNATI (WQOW) - Jordan Love led a touchdown drive in the first quarter and the Green Bay Packers opened their preseason with a 36-19 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Friday.

Green Bay hosts New England on Saturday, August 19, at Lambeau Field.

You can watch the game LIVE ON WQOW at 7:00 p.m.

