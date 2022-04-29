Packers trade with Vikings for 34th pick, draft WR Christian Watson

LAS VEGAS (WQOW) - For the second day in a row, the Minnesota Vikings have traded a draft pick to a division rival.
The Vikings traded the 34th overall pick in the NFL Draft Friday to the Green Bay Packers, who picked wide receiver Christian Watson of North Dakota State University.
Minnesota received picks 53 and 59 from the Packers in the trade. Thursday, the Vikings traded with the Detroit Lions. The Vikings later traded picks 53, 77 and 192 to the Indianapolis Colts for picks 42 and 122. At 42, the Vikings selected Clemson CB Andrew Booth Jr.
Watson won four NCAA championships and four Missouri Valley Football Conference titles in his time with NDSU.
His father, Tim Watson, was drafted by the Packers in the 6th round of the 1993 NFL Draft.