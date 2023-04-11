 Skip to main content
Packers visit Eau Claire to kick off return of Tailgate Tour

  • Updated
  • 0
041123 Packers Tailgate Tour Memorial High School

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - On Tuesday, Green Bay Packers players visited Eau Claire to meet fans and fundraise for a local nonprofit, all part of the kickoff for the Packers Tailgate Tour.

Former Packers running back Eddie Lacy is not a fan of public speaking, but is challenging himself during this week's Packers Tailgate Tour in Wisconsin.

Current players Aaron Jones and Elgton Jenkins were joined by Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy and alumni players Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Eddie Lacy, Davon House and Evan Smith. The group started its visit to Eau Claire with a surprise visit to Memorial High School, where they spoke to students and staff about the importance of keeping a positive mindset, and of course, threw some footballs.

The Packers Tailgate Tour included a stop at Eau Claire Memorial on Tuesday. Players and Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy spoke about creating a positive culture.

Then the tailgate moved to the Lismore Hotel for a Bolton Refuge House Fundraiser, an organization the players said they were happy to advocate for.

"To stop domestic violence is one of the big things we harp on," said Jenkins. "Very special just o be here and to be able to give back to Bolton."

At last check, Bolton Refuge House had already raised over $34,000.

The Tailgate Tour continues through Saturday at various locations in western and northern Wisconsin.

