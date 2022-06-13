 Skip to main content
Packers WR Lazard signs restricted free-agent tender

GREEN BAY (WQOW)- Allen Lazard has put pen to paper with the Packers as offseason team activities come to a close this week.

Lazard signed his restricted free-agent tender from the Packers on Monday, according to Pro Football Talk and ESPN. Lazard later tweeted a photo of himself signing the deal.

The Packers gave Lazard the second-round restricted tender this offseason, worth $3.989 million for the 2022 season. Lazard will become an unrestricted free agent next year. He had previously been holding out of OTA's and minicamp awaiting a new deal.

Lazard is coming off of a career year, with 40 catches, 513 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. He has a chance to step into the No. 1 wide receiver role with the departure of Davante Adams this offseason.

