Party like it's 1990! Mondovi rallies to reach D6 title game

WISCONSIN DELLS (WQOW) - The long wait is over for Mondovi Buffaloes football.

Jarod Falkner's go-ahead touchdown with less than three minutes remaining capped a fourth quarter comeback as Mondovi beat the Darlington Redbirds 14-7 Friday in a Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Level 4 playoff game.

Mondovi will face Stratford High School on Thursday afternoon in the Division 6 championship at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. This is Mondovi's first appearance in the finals since 1990.

Darlington scored in the first quarter on a 73-yard touchdown from Tye Crist.

Mondovi responded in the second quarter with a 14-yard from Dawson Rud, but the 2-point conversion failed.

That score held until the fourth quarter. Darlington missed a field goal with 5:33 remaining, then Mondovi drove 80 yards for the go-ahead score.

Jarod Falkner connected with Cade Fremstad for what appeared to be a touchdown, but Fremstad was ruled down at the 1-yard line.

On the next play, Falkner followed his offensive line for the decisive score.

Rud scored on the 2-point conversion to give Mondovi a 7-point lead.

Rud finished with 128 yards on 22 carries. Falkner ran for 72 yards on 18 attempts.

A complete box score is below:

