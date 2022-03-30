Patrick Peterson re-signs with Vikings

EAGAN, Minn (WQOW) - Cornerback Patrick Peterson has re-signed with the Minnesota Vikings.
Peterson announced the news on his podcast, 'All Things Covered.' It was later announced by the team.
Listen to Patrick Peterson break down his decision to return to the Vikings!Podcast version 👇https://t.co/t4bKxrRfYZ— All Things Covered (@ATCoveredPod) March 30, 2022
Peterson started all 13 games in his first season with Minnesota in 2021. He finished with 45 tackles, two tackles for loss, five passes defended and one interception that resulted in a touchdown.
An eight-time Pro Bowl selection, Peterson will play in his 12th NFL season in 2022.