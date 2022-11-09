Pen to paper! Area athletes sign letters of intent

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Several of the Chippewa Valley's top prep prospects are taking their talents to the next level after signing National Letters of Intent. Wednesday marked the first day that high school athletes could sign NLI's to join most Division 1 and 2 athletic programs, except for football. Football prospects can begin signing NLI's on December 12.
Eau Claire Regis ace Cole Selvig signed his letter of intent to play Division 1 baseball at the University of Texas. Selvig is the first D1 baseball player from Regis since Darrin Blang, who graduated in 1991 and attended the University of Wisconsin. Selvig, a senior, has been committed to the Longhorns for roughly two-and-a-half years.
One of Selvig's good friends, Altoona senior Evan Gustafson, signed his letter of intent to also play D1 baseball at Oregon State University.
In Menomonie, Mustangs wrestler Kellen Aure signed his letter of intent to join Central Michigan University's wrestling team, a D1 program. Aure finished second in the 132 pound division at the WIAA Individual State Wrestling Tournament last spring.
Cadott standout wrestler Brayden Sonnentag signed to the University of Wyoming's Division 1 wrestling program as well. Sonnentag has won a state title each of the last three seasons across three weight classes and will fight for a fourth this spring.
Lastly, Chippewa Falls' Madyson Baker signed her letter of intent to play Division 1 softball at University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.
More area athletes are scheduled to sign letters of intent throughout the rest of the week. News 18 sports will have updates on future signings.