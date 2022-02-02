Pen to paper! Area athletes sign letters of intent

(WQOW) - It's national signing day! Tuesday marks the initial signing date for Division I and Division II football players.
Below is a list of area athletes that have chosen to continue their careers:
Menomonie - Reed Styer (Concordia University, St. Paul
National signing day! Starting off at @MHSMustangs1 where @Reed_Styer15 is signing with @concordiastpaul. #NSD22 pic.twitter.com/cReUlgwxbT— Nick Tabbert News 18 (@news18tabbert) February 2, 2022
1 guy signed to play college football, but it took a team to get him here. @MenomonieFB https://t.co/1RkJi9FtSt pic.twitter.com/29tSEy3Itm— Nick Tabbert News 18 (@news18tabbert) February 2, 2022
Hudson - Owen Marnell (Colorado School of Mines)
Hudson - Ben Forcier (Winona State University)
Hudson - Troy Bounting (University of South Dakota)
Congratulations to Owen Marnell (@MinesFootball), Ben Forcier (@WinonaStateFB_), and Troy Bounting (@SDCoyotesFB) who signed their NLIs today to play football at the next level. Can't wait to see what you accomplish next! #raider_nation pic.twitter.com/ayc3kDz36R— Hudson Activities (@HudHS_Athletics) February 2, 2022