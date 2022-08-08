Pepin/Alma plans to reload, not rebuild

ALMA (WQOW) - Mike Olson got an early scouting report on the class of 2024.
As a parent of a junior this year, the Pepin/Alma Eagles head football coach has watched and coached countless games.
That class will be key to the Eagles' success this football season, with a low number of seniors out and numerous starting roles to fill.
"Very athletic group," Olson said of the junior class. "They've been working hard in the offseason."
Perhaps the Eagles' biggest strength on offense last year was the line. Most members graduated, so an early priority will be developing chemistry among the new starters.
Olson said the team has talent at skill positions.
"We can bring a lot to the table there," he said.
Pepin/Alma opens the season at home against Elmwood/Plum City on Friday, August 19.