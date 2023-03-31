 Skip to main content
Personal bests, records broken at local indoor track & field meets

  • Updated
  • 0
EC North Track Invite at McPhee Center

Area track and field athletes warm up ahead of the Eau Claire North Varsity Invite at UW-Eau Claire's McPhee Center on March 31, 2023.

(WQOW)- Dozens of schools competed in local track and field meets on Friday in the Chippewa Valley and several athletes put up strong, record-breaking performances.

At the UW-Stout 'Elite' Invite, Chippewa Falls' star Brooklyn Sandvig set a meet record in the 200-meter dash with a time of 24.96. She also set meet records in the 55-meter dash in 7.03 seconds and the long jump with a distance of 17 feet 4 1/2 inches.

Fall Creek's Allie Sanfelippo broke two school records in the pole vault and long jump. Her highest vault was 10 feet and her longest jump was 16 feet 7 1/2 inches.

Osceola won the girls team title with 66 points, followed by Chippewa Falls, Fall Creek and Barron. The Chieftains also tied for first in the boys team scores with 49 points alongside Wausau West. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser took third.

Full UW-Stout 'Elite' Invite results here

Other area schools competed at the Eau Claire North Varsity Invite at UW-Eau Claire's McPhee Center on Friday. News 18 Sports has not yet received final results from the meet. This story will be updated when results are provided.

