Personal bests, records broken at local indoor track & field meets

Weather Alert

...BLIZZARD WARNING CONTINUES OVERNIGHT FOR SNOWFALL RATES OF 1 TO 2 INCHES PER HOUR ALONG WITH WIND GUSTS OF 30 TO 40 MPH... .Heavy snow will continue for a few more hours tonight, and then start to taper off toward morning. The main concern with this storm is the intense snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour, along with strong northerly winds. This will lead to significant blowing and drifting snow, with whiteout conditions at times. A Blizzard Warning remains in effect overnight for a large area from west central and southwest Minnesota to west central Wisconsin. A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect north and south of the Blizzard Warning. ...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected with total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches, with locally heavier amounts possible. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Minnesota and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...Now through 7 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&