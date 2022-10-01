Peters sets PR in Altoona Cross Country Invitational win

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Altoona sophomore Greta Peters crossed the finish line more than two and a half minutes faster than the next competitor Saturday to win the Altoona Cross Country Invitational at Tower Ridge County Recreation Area.
Peters finished in 19:44 to set a new personal-best time. Mauston High School's Morgan Firlus finished second in 22:20.
Mauston won the team competition with 33 points, five ahead of Altoona. Ellsworth High School finished third with 51 points.
In the boys race, Mauston placed five runners in the top 14, led by senior Eli Boppart, who won the race in 15:48.
Ellsworth's Alex Pazdernik finished second in 16:58.
Mauston won the team title with 35 points. Altoona was second with 55 points, followed by Ellsworth (101), Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran (115), and Stanley-Boyd High School (128).
