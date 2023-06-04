Petersen becomes first Express player to hit for cycle

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- For the first time in Eau Claire Express history, a player has hit for the cycle.
Rayth Petersen (University of Illinois Chicago) hit for the cycle in a 16-0 win over the Waterloo Bucks on Sunday. Hitting for the cycle is when one player hits a single, double, triple and home run in the same game. Petersen hit a grand slam in the 4th inning and completed his cycle with a triple in the eighth inning.
Petersen's cycle is not the first historic event for the Express this weekend. Manager Dale Varsho and pitching coach Vic Cable each reached 600 career wins on Saturday.