...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 8AM CDT MONDAY MORNING...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until
08:00 AM CDT tomorrow morning. This advisory affects people
living in the following counties: Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau
Claire, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk, and Saint Croix.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada is currently
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of the
state. The air quality index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level to the UNHEALTHY level
across the advisory area. In general, the lowest
PM2.5 concentrations are expected to the northwest, while highest
concentrations are expected near north central and northeast
Wisconsin, within and around the Fox River Valley. It is
recommended that people with heart or lung disease, older adults,
and children should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion, while
everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Petersen becomes first Express player to hit for cycle

  • Updated
  • 0
eau claire express logo
By Nick Tabbert

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- For the first time in Eau Claire Express history, a player has hit for the cycle.

Rayth Petersen (University of Illinois Chicago) hit for the cycle in a 16-0 win over the Waterloo Bucks on Sunday. Hitting for the cycle is when one player hits a single, double, triple and home run in the same game. Petersen hit a grand slam in the 4th inning and completed his cycle with a triple in the eighth inning.

Petersen's cycle is not the first historic event for the Express this weekend. Manager Dale Varsho and pitching coach Vic Cable each reached 600 career wins on Saturday.

Box score

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

