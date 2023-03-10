Pewaukee wins D2 semifinal over Lakeland

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WXOW) - Three players finished in double figures as the Pewaukee Pirates beat the Lakeland Union Thunderbirds 80-63 in a Division 2 semifinal in the WIAA Girls State Basketball Tournament in Green Bay.
Led by the Terrian twins, Amy and Anna, the sophomore guards drained five threes in three-and-a-half minutes to propel Pewaukee to a 41-24 halftime lead. Amy Terrian had 10 and Anna Terrian 9 points to lead the scoring for the Pirates at the break.
Amy finished with 26 points while Anna contributed 15 including three three pointers.
Julianna Ouimette led all scorers with 30 points before fouling out with just over a minute left in the game. Sister Kristina Ouimette and Lily Fortier each had 10 for the Thunderbirds.
Pewaukee took advantage of the turnover battle with 19 points off of miscues by Lakeland.
Pewaukee faces the winner of the Notre Dame/ McFarland game in the Division 2 Championship game Saturday night at 6:35 p.m.