Pies of support: Eleva-Strum basketball backs Gehrke family

STRUM (WQOW) - The pies were sweet, but the generosity was even sweeter.
The basketball community came together Monday evening at Eleva-Strum High School to support the Gehrke family.
In December, Jody Gehrke was hit by a car and seriously injured. He underwent multiple surgeries and his leg was amputated. He faces a long road to recovery.
During the varsity girls basketball team Monday, the school held a fundraiser with a 50/50 raffle, basket raffle and a miracle minute.
After the game was finished - McDonell Central High School won 76-45 - Cardinals players, coaches and managers received pies in the face, the result of another fundraising effort.
If you are interested in supporting the family, visit this GoFundMe page.
If you are interested in tracking Jody's recovery, visit this Facebook page.