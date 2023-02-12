Piltz, Northernettes take fourth in Poland

GDANSK, POLAND (WQOW)- Eau Claire Memorial senior Ella Piltz and the Northernettes Junior Synchronized Skating team took fourth place at the Hevelius Cup in Poland this weekend.
The team scored a seasons high combined score of 161.97 to finish fourth. They scored a 61.16 for a top finish in the short program after the first night of competition. Northernettes competed as a delegate of Team USA in the competition. Another Team USA delegate from Adrian College finished second.
News 18 previously reported on Piltz' making her second journey abroad with the Northernettes. You can find that story here.