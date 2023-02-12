 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Piltz, Northernettes take fourth in Poland

  • Updated
  • 0
Northernettes in Poland

Eau Claire Memorial senior Ella Piltz (pictured fifth from the left in the top row) poses with her Northernettes teammates at the Hevelius Cup in Gdansk, Poland.

 Courtesy of Northernettes Synchronized Skating

GDANSK, POLAND (WQOW)- Eau Claire Memorial senior Ella Piltz and the Northernettes Junior Synchronized Skating team took fourth place at the Hevelius Cup in Poland this weekend.

The team scored a seasons high combined score of 161.97 to finish fourth. They scored a 61.16 for a top finish in the short program after the first night of competition. Northernettes competed as a delegate of Team USA in the competition. Another Team USA delegate from Adrian College finished second.

News 18 previously reported on Piltz' making her second journey abroad with the Northernettes. You can find that story here.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

Tags

Recommended for you