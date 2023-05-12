Pointers bounce Blugolds from WIAC Softball Tournament

WHITEWATER (WQOW)- A walk-off sacrifice fly from the Pointers in the 10th inning sent the Blugolds packing from the WIAC Softball Tournament with a 4-3 loss on Friday.
After trailing 0-3 through four innings, the Blugolds rattled off three runs over two innings to tie the game in the 6th. It remained tied until the 10th inning when Hannah Roepke launched a fly ball to left and allowed Sophia Heckendorf to score the winning run for the Pointers.
The Blugolds are the first team eliminated from the tournament after also falling to UW-La Crosse on Thursday. UW-Eau Claire finishes with a 17-19 overall record.