Post 53 punches ticket to state championship, national tournament

MARINETTE (WQOW) - Eau Claire Pizza Hut Post 53's 19U legion baseball squad will play for a state championship, and then some.
Post 53 defeated Sheboygan 7-2 on Friday in a game that was resumed following a weather delay on Thursday. With the victory, Eau Claire earns a spot in the Class AAA state championship on Saturday. Their opponent is still to be determined based on remaining games on Friday, but it will be either Janesville, Sheboygan or Marinette.
The victory also guarantees Post 53 a spot at the 2023 American Legion Baseball Great Lakes Regional Tournament in Midland, MI next week. The Class AAA state champion and runner-up each qualify for the Great Lakes Regional which features teams from Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Wisconsin. It runs August 2-6, and the winner would advance to the American Legion World Series the following week.
Post 53 is still scheduled to play Janesville on Friday night in a game to determine who their opponent will be in the state championship. The state championship will be played at either 1:00 or 4:00 p.m. on Saturday in Marinette depending on Friday night's results.