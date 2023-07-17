 Skip to main content
Post 53 wins 17U regional title

Eau Claire Post 53 defeated Superior 10-3 Monday afternoon in the regional championship game at Fairfax Park.

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Maddux Geurts pitched a complete game and numerous players delivered clutch hits as Eau Claire Post 53 defeated Superior, 10-3, to win a 17U regional American Legion baseball championship.

Post 53 advances to the 17U state tournament in Wisconsin Rapids and will play Middleton at 9:30 a.m. on Friday.

After losing to Superior on Thursday, Post 53 rattled off four straight wins to claim the championship.

Area senior legion teams begin regional play this week, starting with Eau Claire Post 53's 19U team playing Tuesday in Chippewa Falls.

