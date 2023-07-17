Post 53 wins 17U regional title

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Maddux Geurts pitched a complete game and numerous players delivered clutch hits as Eau Claire Post 53 defeated Superior, 10-3, to win a 17U regional American Legion baseball championship.
Post 53 advances to the 17U state tournament in Wisconsin Rapids and will play Middleton at 9:30 a.m. on Friday.
After losing to Superior on Thursday, Post 53 rattled off four straight wins to claim the championship.
Headed to the state tournament! Great job team! pic.twitter.com/HPCyl0cESp— Jon Rauch (@Rauch3Jon) July 18, 2023
