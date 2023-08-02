 Skip to main content
Post 53 wins first game in extras at Great Lakes Regional

Nickalas Tabbert

MIDLAND, MI (WQOW) - Eau Claire Pizza Hut Post 53 19U is off to a solid start in Michigan thanks to a come-from-behind win in its first game of the American Legion Baseball Great Lakes Regional tournament.

Post 53 defeated Lafayette, IN 6-3 in nine innings on Wednesday. Sam Knickerbocker hit a 3-RBI double in the top of the 9th inning to give Eau Claire the lead and the win. Post 53 was down a run in the 7th before taking the lead with two runs. Lafayette, IN tied the game in the bottom of the 7th forcing extra innings, leading to Knickerbocker's game-winning hit.

Tyler Webb allowed just one run in six innings on the bump for Eau Claire.

Post 53 returns to action on Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. EST vs. the winner of Barrington, Il and the host team from Midland, MI.

