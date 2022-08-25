Prep football: Chi-Hi moves to 2-0, Menomonie drops to 0-2

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Mason Von Haden scored the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter and the Chippewa Falls Cardinals improved to 2-0 with a 35-21 win over the DC Everest Evergreens.
Chippewa Falls scored the first 14 points and the final 14 points of Thursday's contest at Dorais Field.
The Evergreens tied the game at 21 with just under six minutes remaining, but the Cardinals quickly drove the field. Von Haden fumbled the snap on his touchdown run, but recovered to beat the defense to the ride side of the north end zone.
Chippewa Falls then recovered the ensuing kickoff by beating DC Everest to the ball. Mason Howard scored with 1:07 remaining to seal the win.
The Cardinals (2-0) will host Hudson High School (2-0) on Friday, September 2 to open Big Rivers Conference play.
Onalaska blanks Menomonie
The Onalaska Hilltoppers used two short touchdown runs and an impressive defensive performance to beat the Menomonie Mustangs 14-0 Thursday at Don and Nona Williams Stadium.
Cornell Banks opened the scoring with a 9-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Brady Kuhn added a short run in the second quarter.
Menomonie (0-2) opens BRC play at Superior High School (0-1) on September 2.
Other scores from Thursday:
Bruce 40, Lincoln 36
Neillsville/Granton 21, Loyal 8
Hudson 38, SPASH 7