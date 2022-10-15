Prep football playoff matchups set

STEVENS POINT (WQOW) - The playoff field is set!
The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association released playoff qualifiers and Level 1 matchups on Saturday. The first games will be held on Friday.
In Division 1, Chippewa Falls High School earned a 3 seed and will host 6 seed Appleton North High School at Dorais Field. Hudson High School earned a 2 seed and will host D.C. Everest High School.
In Division 2, River Falls High School is a top seed and will host La Crosse Central High School for Level 1.
Menomonie High School kept its playoff streak alive as a 7 seed and will travel to Big Rivers Conference foe New Richmond High School. The Mustangs have qualified for the playoffs every season since 1990.
In Division 3, Rice Lake High School earned a 3 seed and will host Merrill High School.
In Division 4, Altoona High School will travel to top-seeded Columbus High School on Friday. Baldwin-Woodville High School, a 5 seed, will travel to Adams-Friendship High School.
Ellsworth High School, a 2 seed, will host Mauston High School while 6 seed St. Croix Central High School will travel to Wisconsin Dells High School.
In Division 5, St. Croix Falls High School earned a top seed and will battle Bloomer High School on Friday.
Durand-Arkansaw, a 6 seed, will visit Aquinas High School. Stanley-Boyd High School a 7 seed, will travel to Northwestern High School.
In Division 6, Grantsburg is a top seed and will host Cameron High School. Cadott High School, a 3 seed, will host Ladysmith High School while 7 seed Cumberland High School will travel to Stratford High School. Unity High School, a 4 seed, will host Crandon High School.
On the other side of the bracket, Fall Creek High School earned a 6 seed and will visit Auburndale High School in the opening round.
Augusta High School, a 7 seed, will visit 2 seed Mondovi High School.
In Division 7, Regis High School earned a top seed and will host Pacelli High School in Level 1.
Dunn-St. Croix Conference champion Spring Valley High School is a 3 seed in the same bracket and will host Hurley High School.
Elmwood/Plum City will host DSC foe Boyceville High School in a 4-5 matchup, while 7 seed Turtle Lake High School will visit Edgar High School.
Elsewhere, Pepin/Alma also earned a top seed and will host Iowa-Grant on Friday.
Fellow Dairyland Conference team Blair-Taylor High School, a 5 seed, will travel to River Ridge High School.
In 8-player, McDonell Central High School and Gilman High School are part of the 16-team bracket.
The Macks will visit Newman Catholic High School while the Pirates will host Three Lakes/Phelps.