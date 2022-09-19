 Skip to main content
Prep golf: Osseo-Fairchild edges Colfax/Elk Mound in Bloomer

  • Updated
  • 0
091922 Osseo-Fairchild wins CloverCroix match in Bloomer

Osseo-Fairchild's Eleice Dahl makes a putt during a CloverCroix Conference match at Bloomer Golf Course on September 19, 2022.

 Nickalas Tabbert

The Thunder won Monday's CloverCroix match by one stroke

BLOOMER (WQOW) - Colfax/Elk Mound's Belle Kongshaug continued her impressive freshman season with medalist honors, but the Osseo-Fairchild High School girls golf team came away as champions at the CloverCroix Conference match in Bloomer on Monday.

The Thunder finished with a team score of 192, one stroke better than Colfax/Elk Mound. Bloomer High School finished third (208), followed by Stanley-Boyd High School (210).

Kongshaug carded the low round of the day with a 2-over par 37 at Bloomer Golf Course. Osseo-Fairchild's Eleice Dahl finished second, five strokes back. Bloomer's Kaitlyn Bohl and Stanley-Boyd High School's Emerson Felmlee tied for fourth with rounds of 44.

Top 10 individuals:

1. Belle Kongshaug (C/EM): 37

2. Eleice Dahl (O-F): 42

3. Kaitlyn Bohl (Bloom): 44

3. Emerson Felmlee (S-B): 44

5. Trinity Knudtson (O-F): 45

6. Gabi Amble (C/EM): 46

7. Olivia Price (Bloom): 48

8. Julia Moats (Mondovi): 52

8. Brenna Seefeldt (O-F): 52

10. Stella Nelson (Bloom): 53

10. Selena Clickner (C/EM): 53

10. Tymeka Eisberner (O-F): 53

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

Tags

