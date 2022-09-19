Prep golf: Osseo-Fairchild edges Colfax/Elk Mound in Bloomer

BLOOMER (WQOW) - Colfax/Elk Mound's Belle Kongshaug continued her impressive freshman season with medalist honors, but the Osseo-Fairchild High School girls golf team came away as champions at the CloverCroix Conference match in Bloomer on Monday.
The Thunder finished with a team score of 192, one stroke better than Colfax/Elk Mound. Bloomer High School finished third (208), followed by Stanley-Boyd High School (210).
Kongshaug carded the low round of the day with a 2-over par 37 at Bloomer Golf Course. Osseo-Fairchild's Eleice Dahl finished second, five strokes back. Bloomer's Kaitlyn Bohl and Stanley-Boyd High School's Emerson Felmlee tied for fourth with rounds of 44.
Top 10 individuals:
1. Belle Kongshaug (C/EM): 37
2. Eleice Dahl (O-F): 42
3. Kaitlyn Bohl (Bloom): 44
3. Emerson Felmlee (S-B): 44
5. Trinity Knudtson (O-F): 45
6. Gabi Amble (C/EM): 46
7. Olivia Price (Bloom): 48
8. Julia Moats (Mondovi): 52
8. Brenna Seefeldt (O-F): 52
10. Stella Nelson (Bloom): 53
10. Selena Clickner (C/EM): 53
10. Tymeka Eisberner (O-F): 53