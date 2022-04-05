Prep softball: crooked numbers help Crickets top Altoona

(WQOW) - Tuesday's local prep scores
High school softball
Fall Creek 18, Altoona 1 - Crickets scored 10 runs in 4th inning, 4 runs in 3rd inning
Augusta 13, Eleva-Strum 1 - Beavers scored 8 runs in first inning
Blair-Taylor 16, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 0 (3 innings)
Girls high school soccer
Chippewa Falls 2, Holmen 1 - Ritzinger and Mason (CHI): 1 goal each; Hagen (CHI): 11 saves
Somerset 3, Baldwin-Woodville 2
Barron/Cumberland 2, Medford 0 - game called after 50 minutes (weather)
Regis/McDonell 7, Arcadia 0 - Shaffer (R/M): 3 goals
High school baseball
Eleva-Strum 10, Stanley-Boyd 5