2022 Spring Election

Prep softball: crooked numbers help Crickets top Altoona

  • Updated
040522 Fall Creek Altoona softball

Members of the Fall Creek softball team look on from the dugout as the Crickets bat during the fourth inning in a game against the Altoona Railroaders on April 5, 2022.

(WQOW) - Tuesday's local prep scores

High school softball

Fall Creek 18, Altoona 1 - Crickets scored 10 runs in 4th inning, 4 runs in 3rd inning

Augusta 13, Eleva-Strum 1 - Beavers scored 8 runs in first inning

Blair-Taylor 16, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 0 (3 innings)

Girls high school soccer

Chippewa Falls 2, Holmen 1 - Ritzinger and Mason (CHI): 1 goal each; Hagen (CHI): 11 saves

Somerset 3, Baldwin-Woodville 2

Barron/Cumberland 2, Medford 0 - game called after 50 minutes (weather)

Regis/McDonell 7, Arcadia 0 - Shaffer (R/M): 3 goals

High school baseball

Eleva-Strum 10, Stanley-Boyd 5

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

