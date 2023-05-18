5 Memorial seniors celebrate signing day

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Five Eau Claire Memorial seniors celebrated the next chapter of their athletics careers Thursday with a signing day ceremony.
Bryanna Hoffman, Collin Hanson, Rylee LaVelle, Jack Mathias and Kaitlyn Straschinske all put pen to paper in front of friends and family at the Eagles Nest.
Hoffman and Hanson will run track and field and cross country for UW-Stout.
LaVelle, Mathias and Straschinske will compete in cheer and stunt at UW-Eau Claire, UW-Stevens Point and Northern Michigan University, respectively.