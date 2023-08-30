Abes emphasizing 'full speed' mentality ahead of crosstown showdown

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Prior to practice Wednesday, Rob Scott had his players repeat two words: full speed.
Memorial's head coach has watched his team grow in practice each day over the first month of the high school football season, but he knows how crucial it is to execute at a high level on game day - especially this Friday, when Memorial meets North in the annual crosstown showdown at Carson Park.
Last week, the Abes did not execute and lost to La Crosse Central, dropping their record to 1-1.
North also enters Friday's game 1-1, and Scott complimented the Huskies Wednesday for playing at a high level and for playing together.
"It screams at you on film how together they are," said Scott, who will try to improve to 3-0 against North on Friday.
The Huskies have beaten their crosstown rivals since 2008. Memorial junior Gus Berlin said Friday will be the most physical, but most fun game of the season.
Kickoff for Friday's game is set for 7:00 p.m. Alumni players from 1963's inaugural contest will be at Carson Park for a reunion and to take part in the coin toss.