Altoona baseball rallies to beat Regis, other Monday scores

  • Updated
  • 0
051523 Regis Altoona baseball

(WQOW) - Monday's local scores

High school baseball

Nonconference

Altoona 5, Regis 3 - Rails trailed 3-0 in 4th inning

Big Rivers Conference

Rice Lake 5, Eau Claire North 4 (13 innings)

Cloverbelt Conference

Osseo-Fairchild 11, Bloomer 3

Dairyland Conference

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 8, Melrose-Mindoro 6

Eleva-Strum 16, Lincoln 6 (5 innings)

Independence/Gilmanton 1, Whitehall 0 (8 innings)

Cochrane-Fountain City 6, Pepin/Alma 3

Dunn-St. Croix Conference

Mondovi 8, Elk Mound 5

Boyceville 9, Glenwood City 8 (9 innings) - Bulldogs trailed 8-1 in 7th inning; Michael Roemhild (BOYCE): 100th career win

High school softball

Cloverbelt Conference

Thorp 21, Cadott 6

Dairyland Conference

Melrose-Mindoro 6, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 2

Blair-Taylor 12, Augusta 1 - Winsce (AUG): 505 career strikeouts sets new school record

Cochrane-Fountain City 7, Pepin/Alma 1

Dunn-St. Croix Conference

Mondovi 2, Elk Mound 1

Nonconference

Prescott 11, Bloomer 7

Girls high school soccer

Big Rivers Conference

Eau Claire North 7, Rice Lake 3

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

