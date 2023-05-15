Altoona baseball rallies to beat Regis, other Monday scores

(WQOW) - Monday's local scores
High school baseball
Nonconference
Altoona 5, Regis 3 - Rails trailed 3-0 in 4th inning
Big Rivers Conference
Rice Lake 5, Eau Claire North 4 (13 innings)
Cloverbelt Conference
Osseo-Fairchild 11, Bloomer 3
Dairyland Conference
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 8, Melrose-Mindoro 6
Eleva-Strum 16, Lincoln 6 (5 innings)
Independence/Gilmanton 1, Whitehall 0 (8 innings)
Cochrane-Fountain City 6, Pepin/Alma 3
Dunn-St. Croix Conference
Mondovi 8, Elk Mound 5
Boyceville 9, Glenwood City 8 (9 innings) - Bulldogs trailed 8-1 in 7th inning; Michael Roemhild (BOYCE): 100th career win
High school softball
Cloverbelt Conference
Thorp 21, Cadott 6
Dairyland Conference
Melrose-Mindoro 6, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 2
Blair-Taylor 12, Augusta 1 - Winsce (AUG): 505 career strikeouts sets new school record
Cochrane-Fountain City 7, Pepin/Alma 1
Dunn-St. Croix Conference
Mondovi 2, Elk Mound 1
Nonconference
Prescott 11, Bloomer 7
Girls high school soccer
Big Rivers Conference
Eau Claire North 7, Rice Lake 3