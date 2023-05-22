Altoona clinches outright Middle Border title, other Monday scores

(WQOW) - Monday's local scores
High school baseball
Middle Border Conference
Altoona 9, Baldwin-Woodville 1 - Rails clinch outright conference title (2nd in a row, 3rd overall for Altoona after winning Western Cloverbelt in 2021)
Somerset 15, Amery 3 (4 innings)
Cloverbelt Conference
Eau Claire Regis 10, McDonell Central 7 - Ramblers finish 12-0 in Western Cloverbelt, improve to 18-2 overall
Cadott 14, Thorp 11
Dairyland Conference
Eleva-Strum 11, Pepin/Alma 1 (5 innings) - Cardinals now 20-1
Dunn-St. Croix Conference
Elk Mound 22, Elmwood/Plum City 0
Boyceville 3, Colfax 2
Nonconference
Bloomer 9, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 2
Stratford 10, Neillsville 0
Girls high school soccer
Middle Border Conference
Saint Croix Central 4, Altoona/Fall Creek 2