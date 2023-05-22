 Skip to main content
Altoona clinches outright Middle Border title, other Monday scores

  • Updated
  • 0
052223 Altoona baseball wins Middle Border Conference

(WQOW) - Monday's local scores

High school baseball

Middle Border Conference

Altoona 9, Baldwin-Woodville 1 - Rails clinch outright conference title (2nd in a row, 3rd overall for Altoona after winning Western Cloverbelt in 2021)

Somerset 15, Amery 3 (4 innings)

Cloverbelt Conference

Eau Claire Regis 10, McDonell Central 7 - Ramblers finish 12-0 in Western Cloverbelt, improve to 18-2 overall

Cadott 14, Thorp 11

Dairyland Conference

Eleva-Strum 11, Pepin/Alma 1 (5 innings) - Cardinals now 20-1

Dunn-St. Croix Conference

Elk Mound 22, Elmwood/Plum City 0

Boyceville 3, Colfax 2

Nonconference

Bloomer 9, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 2

Stratford 10, Neillsville 0

Girls high school soccer

Middle Border Conference

Saint Croix Central 4, Altoona/Fall Creek 2

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

