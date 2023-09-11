 Skip to main content
Altoona/Fall Creek soccer cruises past Saint Croix Central

The Railroaders scored three goals in the first half in a 4-1 win

ALTOONA (WQOW) - Three first half goals powered the Altoona/Fall Creek boys soccer team to a 4-1 home win over Saint Croix Central Monday evening.

The Rails scored the first four goals of the contest at OakLeaf Stadium, starting with Nate Spencer in the 19th minute.

Twelve minutes later, Sam Bain headed in the second goal of the evening.

In the final minute of the first half, Eli Martin converted a penalty kick to give Altoona/Fall Creek a 3-0 advantage.

Landon Kerr scored the final Rails goal in the 61st minute.

Pedro Hernandez scored Saint Croix Central's goal in the 77th minute.

With the win, Altoona/Fall Creek improves to 3-2-1.

