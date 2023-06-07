Altoona, McDonell learn state baseball opponents

(WQOW) - The Altoona and McDonell Central baseball teams learned Wednesday who they'll face in the state semifinals next week.
The Rails earned the third seed for the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 2 tournament and will face second-seeded St. Thomas More at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 14. The winner will play in the championship game at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 15.
The Macks earned the fourth seed for the Division 4 tournament and will face top-seeded Pecatonica at approximately 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday. The winner will play in the championship game at 9:00 a.m. on June 15.
Saint Croix Falls earned the second seed for the Division 3 tournament and will face third-seeded Kiel at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The winner will play in the championship game at noon on June 15.