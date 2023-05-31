 Skip to main content
Altoona tops Saint Croix Central for regional title

053123 Altoona beats Saint Croix Central for baseball regional title

Altoona players pose with their regional championship trophy after defeating Saint Croix Central 8-1 at Bement Field on May 31, 2023.

ALTOONA (WQOW) - Bennett Stokke allowed one run on the mound and the Altoona bats went to work as the Rails defeated Saint Croix Central 8-1 Wednesday to capture a regional baseball championship at Bement Field.

Altoona will host a Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 2 sectional on Tuesday and will face Hayward or Ashland at 10:00 a.m.

See the full D2 bracket here

Stokke pitched into the seventh inning, striking out 13 batters.

Altoona opened the scoring in the third inning on a 2-run single from Colin Boyarski.

The Rails rallied for three runs in the fourth inning, highlighted by Cameron St. John's home run to center field.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

