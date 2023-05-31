Altoona tops Saint Croix Central for regional title

ALTOONA (WQOW) - Bennett Stokke allowed one run on the mound and the Altoona bats went to work as the Rails defeated Saint Croix Central 8-1 Wednesday to capture a regional baseball championship at Bement Field.
Altoona will host a Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 2 sectional on Tuesday and will face Hayward or Ashland at 10:00 a.m.
Stokke pitched into the seventh inning, striking out 13 batters.
Altoona opened the scoring in the third inning on a 2-run single from Colin Boyarski.
The Rails rallied for three runs in the fourth inning, highlighted by Cameron St. John's home run to center field.