Area players earn WBCA All-State honors

  • Updated
122922 Eddie Mittermeyer 52 points

Eddie Mittermeyer (3) is congratulated by his Macks teammates after scoring a school record 52 points against Chequamegon on December 29, 2022.

(WQOW) - A number of Chippewa Valley boys basketball players have earned All-State honors from the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association.

In Division 1, Eau Claire Memorial senior Mason Stoik earned Honorable Mention honors.

In Division 2, Rice Lake senior Tyler Orr earned Honorable Mention honors.

In Division 3, Bloomer junior Domanyck Schwartzenberger earned Honorable Mention.

In Division 4, Cameron junior Tyson Lucas and Fall Creek senior Bo Vollrath were named to the All-State team.

Whitehall seniors Luke Beighley and Devon McCune received honorable mention honors, along with Neillsville senior Andrew Brown, Cumberland senior Jax Effertz and Ladysmith senior Brady Ingersoll.

In Division 5, McDonell Central senior Eddie Mittermeyer and Bruce junior Ryan Popowich were named to the All-State team. Macks senior Canan Huss earned Honorable Mention honors.

You can find the full list on honorees for each division on wissports.net.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

