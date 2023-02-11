 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

ASPN takes over Crowd 'Cast as Augusta battles Whitehall

  • Updated
  • 0

AUGUSTA (WQOW) - There's a new sports network in the Chippewa Valley threatening WQOW: ASPN (Augusta Sports Programming Network).

Thanks to Emma, Addison and Levi for providing the commentary in this week's edition of "Crowd 'Cast."

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

Tags

Recommended for you