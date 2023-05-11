Baldwin-Woodville, Ellsworth earn top seeds for softball playoffs

STEVENS POINT (WQOW) - The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association is releasing playoff softball brackets this week.
In Division 2, Ellsworth earned a top seed in Sectional 1 and will host Ashland or Black River Falls on May 23. Altoona and Rice Lake will play that same day in Rice Lake.
In Division 3, Baldwin-Woodville earned a top seed in Sectional 1 and will host Arcadia or Nekoosa on May 23. Bloomer and Elk Mound earned #3 seeds and will open postseason play that same night.
In Division 4, Pepin/Alma opens tournament play at home against Independence/Gilmanton.
See all available brackets here
The tournament begins May 18 with first round games for a handful of Chippewa Valley teams.
The state tournament is June 8-10 in Madison.