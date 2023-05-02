 Skip to main content
Baldwin-Woodville tennis tops Regis, other Tuesday scores

  • Updated
  • 0
050223 Baldwin-Woodville Regis tennis

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Three wins in doubles play helped the Baldwin-Woodville tennis team take down Regis, 4-3, on Tuesday.

The Blackhawks swept all three doubles matches and earned a win at 4 singles from Aidan Freer to hand the Ramblers their first loss of the season.

A full box score is below.

050223 Baldwin-Woodville Regis tennis box score

Other local scores from Tuesday:

Boys high school tennis

Big Rivers Conference

Eau Claire Memorial 7, Chippewa Falls 0

Menomonie 7, Eau Claire North 0

Girls high school soccer

Big Rivers Conference

Eau Claire North 2, Eau Claire Memorial 1

Mid-Western Wisconsin Conference

Adams-Friendship 4, Regis/McDonell 3

High school softball

Dairyland Conference

Augusta 4, Independence/Gilmanton 3

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 5, Cochrane-Fountain City 4

Blair-Taylor 14, Eleva-Strum 3 (5 innings) - game 1 of doubleheader

Blair-Taylor 16, Eleva-Strum 0 (3 innings) - game 2 of doubleheader; Wildcats now 13-1

Melrose-Mindoro 19, Whitehall 1 (4 innings)

Cloverbelt Conference

McDonell Central 15, Cadott 0 (4 innings) - game 1 of doubleheader

McDonell Central 7, Cadott 1 - game 2 of doubleheader

Osseo-Fairchild 11, Thorp 7 - game 1 of doubleheader

Osseo-Fairchild 9, Thorp 7 - game 2 of doubleheader

Dunn-St. Croix Conference

Elk Mound 15, Elmwood/Plum City 1 (5 innings)

Lakeland Conference

Cornell/Lake Holcombe 9, Prairie Farm 4

High school baseball

Big Rivers Conference

Eau Claire Memorial 6, Eau Claire North 5 - Bugher (ECM): walk-off sac fly in 7th

Chippewa Falls 4, Menomonie 0

River Falls 3, Rice Lake 2

Hudson 5, New Richmond 0 - Berkhof (HUD): no-hitter

Cloverbelt Conference

Regis 10, Elk Mound 8

Osseo-Fairchild 10, Thorp 0

Dairyland Conference

Independence/Gilmanton 3, Augusta 1

Eleva-Strum 15, Blair-Taylor 3 (6 innings)

Whitehall 10, Melrose-Mindoro 9

Heart o' North Conference

Cumberland 5, Cameron 2 - game 1 of doubleheader

Cameron 10, Cumberland 5 - game 2 of doubleheader

Middle Border Conference

Altoona 9, Saint Croix Central 2

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

Tags

