Baldwin-Woodville tennis tops Regis, other Tuesday scores

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Three wins in doubles play helped the Baldwin-Woodville tennis team take down Regis, 4-3, on Tuesday.
The Blackhawks swept all three doubles matches and earned a win at 4 singles from Aidan Freer to hand the Ramblers their first loss of the season.
A full box score is below.
Other local scores from Tuesday:
Boys high school tennis
Big Rivers Conference
Eau Claire Memorial 7, Chippewa Falls 0
Menomonie 7, Eau Claire North 0
Girls high school soccer
Big Rivers Conference
Eau Claire North 2, Eau Claire Memorial 1
Mid-Western Wisconsin Conference
Adams-Friendship 4, Regis/McDonell 3
High school softball
Dairyland Conference
Augusta 4, Independence/Gilmanton 3
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 5, Cochrane-Fountain City 4
Blair-Taylor 14, Eleva-Strum 3 (5 innings) - game 1 of doubleheader
Blair-Taylor 16, Eleva-Strum 0 (3 innings) - game 2 of doubleheader; Wildcats now 13-1
Melrose-Mindoro 19, Whitehall 1 (4 innings)
Cloverbelt Conference
McDonell Central 15, Cadott 0 (4 innings) - game 1 of doubleheader
McDonell Central 7, Cadott 1 - game 2 of doubleheader
Osseo-Fairchild 11, Thorp 7 - game 1 of doubleheader
Osseo-Fairchild 9, Thorp 7 - game 2 of doubleheader
Dunn-St. Croix Conference
Elk Mound 15, Elmwood/Plum City 1 (5 innings)
Lakeland Conference
Cornell/Lake Holcombe 9, Prairie Farm 4
High school baseball
Big Rivers Conference
Eau Claire Memorial 6, Eau Claire North 5 - Bugher (ECM): walk-off sac fly in 7th
Chippewa Falls 4, Menomonie 0
River Falls 3, Rice Lake 2
Hudson 5, New Richmond 0 - Berkhof (HUD): no-hitter
Cloverbelt Conference
Regis 10, Elk Mound 8
Osseo-Fairchild 10, Thorp 0
Dairyland Conference
Independence/Gilmanton 3, Augusta 1
Eleva-Strum 15, Blair-Taylor 3 (6 innings)
Whitehall 10, Melrose-Mindoro 9
Heart o' North Conference
Cumberland 5, Cameron 2 - game 1 of doubleheader
Cameron 10, Cumberland 5 - game 2 of doubleheader
Middle Border Conference
Altoona 9, Saint Croix Central 2