Bloomer breaks through, wins first conference match of season

BLOOMER (WQOW) - Five Blackhawks golfers finished in the top 11 Monday as the Bloomer girls golf team broke through for its first CloverCroix Conference win of the season.
Colfax/Elk Mound had won the previous five matches, but the Blackhawks prevailed by seven strokes on their home course Monday.
Kaitlyn Bohl led Bloomer with a second place finish individually, shooting a 3-over par 40. Aubrie Bohl finished tied for fifth with a 16-over par 53. Kelsey Kettner finished one stroke behind in seventh, Dani Latz finished ninth with a 57 and Illa Nelson finished 11th with a 58.
Colfax/Elk Mound's Belle Kongshaug earned medalist honors by shooting even par.