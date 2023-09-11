 Skip to main content
Bloomer breaks through, wins first conference match of season

The Blackhawks won their first CloverCroix Conference match of the season Monday on their home course

BLOOMER (WQOW) - Five Blackhawks golfers finished in the top 11 Monday as the Bloomer girls golf team broke through for its first CloverCroix Conference win of the season.

Colfax/Elk Mound had won the previous five matches, but the Blackhawks prevailed by seven strokes on their home course Monday.

Kaitlyn Bohl led Bloomer with a second place finish individually, shooting a 3-over par 40. Aubrie Bohl finished tied for fifth with a 16-over par 53. Kelsey Kettner finished one stroke behind in seventh, Dani Latz finished ninth with a 57 and Illa Nelson finished 11th with a 58.

Colfax/Elk Mound's Belle Kongshaug earned medalist honors by shooting even par.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

